Stars' Anton Khudobin: Wins in season debut
Khudobin made 22 saves in a 5-3 win Saturday over the Ducks.
It was his season debut. Khudobin is a capable back-up, but he won't get a lot of ice time until Ben Bishop falters or hurts himself. But when that happens -- not if -- make sure Khudobin is on your bench waiting.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Getting ready for Stars debut•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Set for backup duties•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Makes 27 saves in win over Wild•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Will play full game Monday•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Perfect in Dallas debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...