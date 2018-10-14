Stars' Anton Khudobin: Wins in season debut

Khudobin made 22 saves in a 5-3 win Saturday over the Ducks.

It was his season debut. Khudobin is a capable back-up, but he won't get a lot of ice time until Ben Bishop falters or hurts himself. But when that happens -- not if -- make sure Khudobin is on your bench waiting.

