Stars' Anton Khudobin: Withstands barrage for 11th win
Khudobin turned aside 44 of 47 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
It's the third straight start in which Khudobin has been left hanging by the Stars defense -- he's stopped 129 of 138 pucks sent his way during that stretch for a .935 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA, winning two of the three games. With Ben Bishop healthy again, however, Khudobin's workload is about to see a major reduction.
