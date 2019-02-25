Khudobin turned aside 44 of 47 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

It's the third straight start in which Khudobin has been left hanging by the Stars defense -- he's stopped 129 of 138 pucks sent his way during that stretch for a .935 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA, winning two of the three games. With Ben Bishop healthy again, however, Khudobin's workload is about to see a major reduction.