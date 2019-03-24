Khudobin allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

The 32-year-old yielded a goal at even strength, on the power play and with the opposition shorthanded. While the latter proved to be the difference, it was just a fantastic goal from Jared McCann. There was little Khudobin could have done on any of the Penguins goals. This performance ended a four-game stretch where he yielded two goals or fewer. Khudobin is 13-16-4 with a 2.53 GAA and .925 save percentage in 36 games this season.