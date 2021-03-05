Khudobin gave up three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The game was tightly played for the better part of two periods. Khudobin allowed a Boone Jenner goal in the second period, then also gave up goals to Oliver Bjorkstrand (on a turnover) and Eric Robinson (deflection) early in the third. That was enough to serve Khudobin with his third straight loss. The 34-year-old netminder dropped to 4-7-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 12 outings. Jake Oettinger could begin to pick up some playing time if Khudobin continues to struggle as he has recently.