Stars' Anton Khudobin: Yields three goals in loss
Khudobin allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Since posting a shutout on Tuesday, Khudobin has yielded eight goals on 48 shots (.833 save percentage) in the last two games. Both performances resulted in losses, dropping him to 10-12-3, but the veteran goaltender still owns a 2.52 GAA and .921 save percentage this season. Both of those marks are his best in each respective category since 2013-14.
