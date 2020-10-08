Stranges was drafted 123rd overall by the Stars at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Every year there is a player with all-world skill who for one reason or another doesn't produce as much as he should. This year, it's Stranges. The Michigan native and London (OHL) product brings a salivating mix of speed and offensive ability to the table but it just hasn't translated yet. The fact Stranges struggles both in his own zone and away from the puck doesn't help matters. It's going to be a process, but Stranges' ceiling is about as high as any player not selected in the first round. He's your classic high-risk/high-reward long-term lottery ticket.