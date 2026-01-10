Minnetian logged two assists in Boston College's 7-1 win over Stonehill College on Friday.

Minnetian is up to one goal and seven assists across 19 appearances for BC this year. He had 15 points in 35 outings last year, so it's not like there's a lot of scoring upside in his game. As a smaller defenseman, that lack of steady offense doesn't bode well for the long run, but that'll be up for the Stars to determine whenever they decide to offer him an entry-level contract.