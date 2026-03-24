Minnetian signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Tuesday.

Minnetian's contract begins in 2026-27, so he will report to AHL Texas on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season. The 21-year-old defenseman just completed his junior year at Boston College, but his offense slipped to just 11 points with a plus-15 rating over 36 appearances. He was never better than 0.5 points per game in any of his NCAA seasons, so his scoring potential at the professional level doesn't look very high. Expect the 2023 fourth-rounder to remain with Texas for the start of next season.