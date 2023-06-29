Minnetian was selected 125th overall by the Stars in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A New Jersey native, Minnetian has spent the past two years playing for the US NTDP, in addition to being part of the American team that took home gold at the most recent World U18's. He's an offensive-minded rearguard with above-average speed. Minnetian's future projection comes down to whether you believe his play in his own zone will continue to improve. At 5-foot-11, Minnetian lacks ideal size, so he's going to have to find a way to consistently shut down opposing forwards. Minnetian is headed to Boston College this fall, where he is expected to immediately become a regular on the Eagles' blue line.