Tiefensee (upper body) will miss Monday's preseason contest against the Blues, per Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Tiefensee will be sidelined Monday after he was spotted icing an area near his neck. The 24-year-old netminder had a tough go of things in his first season with AHL Texas, where he compiled a 10-7-0 record, an .892 save percentage and a 3.30 GAA across 20 regular-season appearances. He was replaced on the roster by Brandon Halverson, and until we hear an update regarding Tiefensee's health, expect to see him out of the lineup. His next chance to return is Wednesday against the Wild.