Hyry scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Texas' 5-2 win over Rockford on Saturday.

Hyry missed about a month of action for Texas, but he's been back in action for a week. He's rattled off a three-game goal streak and is up to four goals and two assists through nine contests overall. Hyry had an assist in five NHL outings in the 2024-25 regular season, as well as 49 points in 67 AHL contests, so he could play his way into a call-up if he continues to fill the net for Texas.