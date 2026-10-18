Hyry scored two goals in Saturday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

The 25-year-old has only six career NHL goals in 33 regular-season games, but three of them have come in the last two contests. Hyry converted a 2-on-1 break midway through the second period on a nice feed from Sam Steel, then snapped a backhand past Spencer Knight early in the third after a bad line change by Chicago created a partial breakaway. The three tallies are Hyry's only points this season in eight games, but he's added 21 hits, 13 shots on net, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating while filling a middle-six role.