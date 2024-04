Hyry signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

Hyry drew into 55 regular-season games with Karpat of Finland's Liiga this year, picking up 14 goals and 31 points before adding three goals through 11 playoff appearances with the team. The 23-year-old winger will get an opportunity to battle for a spot on the Stars' Opening Night roster during next year's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him split time between the NHL and AHL in 2024-25.