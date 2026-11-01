Hyry scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hyry ended a five-game point drought with the effort. The 25-year-old forward has gotten on the scoresheet in just three of 14 games, but two of those instances have been multi-point efforts. He has a career-high four goals with one assist, 26 shots on net, 29 hits, seven PIM and an even plus-minus rating to start the campaign. He's firmly in a bottom-six role while the Stars deal with some injuries to forwards.