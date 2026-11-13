Hyry scored a goal in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Jets.

Hyry got bumped up to play with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson in this contest. It's an earned promotion -- Hyry has two goals and two helpers over his last five outings. He's more of a defensive forward and isn't likely to have a massive breakout on offense. He's been steady enough with five goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 18 appearances, surpassing his five-point output from 20 regular-season contests a year ago.