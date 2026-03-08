Hyry has been recalled from AHL Texas by the Stars, the team announced Sunday.

After appearing in four games during his most recent NHL stint that ended Thursday, Hyry is back up with the Stars. The 24-year-old did not record a point in those four contests, but he had nine shots on goal, six hits and a plus-1 rating. The Stars were at 12 healthy forwards before his addition, so it remains to be seen whether or not he will crack the NHL lineup this time around.