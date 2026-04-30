Hyry (lower body) will not be in action versus the Wild in Game 6 on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hyry is pointless in his previous four outings while chipping in seven hits, three shots and two blocks. With the 25-year-old forward on the shelf, Michael Bunting is expected to serve in a bottom-six role in his playoff debut. Still, once Hyry is given the all-clear, he should be capable of retaking his spot in the lineup.