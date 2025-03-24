Martino signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Monday.

Martino was selected by the Stars with the 73rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and he's spent the last four seasons at Clarkson University. However, he'll join Dallas on an entry-level deal and will report to AHL Texas for the remainder of this season. He was better than a point-per-game player in his collegiate career (145 points in 144 appearances), but it remains to be seen how his scoring touch will translate to the professional ranks.