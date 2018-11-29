Stars' Ben Bishop: Activated from injured reserve
Bishop (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
All signs point to Bishop returning to the crease for Saturday's game against the Canucks, though the team has yet to confirm the starter for that affair. The veteran netminder was in the midst of a strong three-game stretch prior to his injury, posting a 1.11 GAA and a .960 save percentage to go along with a 2-0-0 record over that span. Bishop will look to pick up where he left off after a week-plus absence.
