Stars' Ben Bishop: Allows three goals in loss
Bishop let in three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.
Bishop's teammates had a difficult time cracking Predators' goalie Pekka Rinne's defenses, while Bishop gave up the go-ahead goal to Mikael Granlund in the third period. Bishop was one of the best goalies in the league this year with a 1.98 GAA and a .934 save percentage over 46 appearances, and he'll likely return to the crease for Wednesday's Game 4.
