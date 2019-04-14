Stars' Ben Bishop: Almost steals Game 2
Bishop made 40 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Nashville in Game 2 on Saturday.
The ice as tilted toward his net -- his opponent Pekka Rinne faced just 23 shots all game. Bishop has been the Stars' playoff MVP so far and has the ability to steal both games and the series.
