Stars' Ben Bishop: Already named starter for Saturday
Bishop will tend twine in Saturday's road game versus the Flyers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
This will be Bishop's first time seeing the Flyers as a member of the Stars. Naturally, he's performed worse away from the comforts of the home arena, having maintained a .921 save percentage in Dallas compared to a .915 mark elsewhere this season. Led by veteran winger Jakub Voracek and his 1.23 points-per-game pace, the Flyers rank 17th by averaging 2.90 goals per contest. Bishop is a quality starting option in season-long leagues, but there's nothing to suggest that he's a must-play on Saturday's daily slate.
More News
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Stops 34 shots in losing effort•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Ready for Saturday's start against Vegas•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Won't be available Thursday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Pulled after giving up three Tuesday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Stars' Ben Bishop: Earns shootout victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...