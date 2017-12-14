Stars' Ben Bishop: Already named starter for Saturday

Bishop will tend twine in Saturday's road game versus the Flyers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

This will be Bishop's first time seeing the Flyers as a member of the Stars. Naturally, he's performed worse away from the comforts of the home arena, having maintained a .921 save percentage in Dallas compared to a .915 mark elsewhere this season. Led by veteran winger Jakub Voracek and his 1.23 points-per-game pace, the Flyers rank 17th by averaging 2.90 goals per contest. Bishop is a quality starting option in season-long leagues, but there's nothing to suggest that he's a must-play on Saturday's daily slate.

