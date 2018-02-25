Play

Bishop stopped five of six shots in relief Saturday night in a 5-3 loss to the Jets.

He was fine in limited action. Bishop has struggled lately, but still has the Stars in a wild card spot. And while the Stars seemed poised to roll with the hottest hand in the blue paint, Kari Lehtonen's hairball Saturday night clearly alters that plan.

