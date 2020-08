Bishop (undisclosed) is healthy and ready for Tuesday's Game 1 matchup with Calgary, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Coach Rick Bowness declined to name a starter, so fantasy players will likely have to wait until the team takes the ice for warmups Tuesday. Bishop is winless in his previous five appearances along with a 3.97 GAA while Anton Khudobin is coming off a 21-save win over St. Louis on Sunday.