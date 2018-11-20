Stars' Ben Bishop: Avoids serious injury
Bishop's lower-body injury is "nothing serious" according to coach Jim Montgomery, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop exited Monday's game against the Rangers prematurely and will reportedly be re-evaluated Tuesday, although the injury is officially being listed as day-to-day by the team for the time being. Backup goalie Anton Khudobin will be expected to serve in net Wednesday against the Penguins if Bishop is ultimately deemed unfit to play.
