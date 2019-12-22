Stars' Ben Bishop: Back in net

Bishop will start between the pipes for Sunday's game against the Flames, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Bishop will handle the final game before the holiday break for the Stars, and has posted a 2-2-1 record along with a 2.71 GAA and .915 save percentage in his last five starts. He'll face a great matchup against a Flames offense that has struggled this season and ranks 27th in the league in goals per game (2.59).