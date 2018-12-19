Stars' Ben Bishop: Back on ice
Bishop (undisclosed) returned for the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop was evaluated after taking a hit behind the net, but he's been cleared for action. He'll re-enter the game with a 2-0 lead.
