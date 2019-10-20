Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Back to Vezina-worthy performance

Bishop made 38 saves Saturday in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia.

It was a queasy start -- Bishop allowed a goal 43 seconds into the game. He then buckled down and turned in an outstanding performance. The Stars have scuffled so far this season, so this performance gave his team a real boost. Perhaps Bishop's return to his 2018-19 form will be just what his mates need to right their ship.

