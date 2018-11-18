Stars' Ben Bishop: Bags road win in New York
Bishop turned aside 37 of 39 shots in a 6-2 win over the Islanders on Sunday.
Sunday's victory gives Bishop wins in back-to-back starts and boosted his record to 8-5-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .923 save percentage. Considering Dallas plays four games in six days, expect Bishop to start at least two of those contests.
