Stars' Ben Bishop: Beats Coyotes again

Bishop made 27 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over Arizona.

Bishop beat the Coyotes for the second consecutive start, though this performance was far less impressive than Tuesday's 3-1 win. He surrendered two goals apiece to Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller while facing a season-high 31 shots. Dallas' defensive resurgence has Bishop looking like a top-tier goaltender in his first year with the high-scoring club.