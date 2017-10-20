Stars' Ben Bishop: Beats Coyotes again
Bishop made 27 saves in Thursday's 5-4 win over Arizona.
Bishop beat the Coyotes for the second consecutive start, though this performance was far less impressive than Tuesday's 3-1 win. He surrendered two goals apiece to Derek Stepan and Clayton Keller while facing a season-high 31 shots. Dallas' defensive resurgence has Bishop looking like a top-tier goaltender in his first year with the high-scoring club.
