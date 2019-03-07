Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes against Avalanche
Bishop will tend the twine versus Colorado at home Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop is riding a two-game winning streak in which he allowed just one goal to find the back of the net on 58 shots. The Denver native was called into the game in a relief appearance last time these two clubs faced off and made 14 of 16 saves in a losing effort.
