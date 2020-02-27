Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes against Bruins
Bishop will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with Boston, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop returns to the crease for the first time since being given the hook against St. Louis on Feb. 21 after allowing four goals on 13 shots. If the Denver native puts together another disappointing performance, coach Rick Bowness may have to consider giving Anton Khudobin an extended look in goal.
