Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes against Habs

Bishop will get the starting nod versus Montreal on Tuesday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Kari Lehtonen attending to a personal matter, Bishop could get the second start of the Stars' back-to-back against the Avalanche on Wednesday as well. After two consecutive poor outings by the netminder in which he gave up a combined 11 goals, he bounced back with a shutout relief appearance Saturday and will look to carry that momentum forward.