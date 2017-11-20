Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes against Habs
Bishop will get the starting nod versus Montreal on Tuesday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Kari Lehtonen attending to a personal matter, Bishop could get the second start of the Stars' back-to-back against the Avalanche on Wednesday as well. After two consecutive poor outings by the netminder in which he gave up a combined 11 goals, he bounced back with a shutout relief appearance Saturday and will look to carry that momentum forward.
