Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes Thursday
Bishop (strain) will tend the twine against the Coyotes on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop was dealing with a minor injury, but appears ready to go for Opening Night. After three solid seasons in Tampa Bay in which he hit the 60-game and 30-win thresholds, the Denver native has failed to reach those marks in two straight years.
