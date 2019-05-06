Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes Tuesday
Bishop will tend the twine for Tuesday's Game 7 road matchup with St. Louis, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
After Bishop took a puck to the collarbone in Game 6 on Sunday, and was subsequently pulled from the game, there was some concern he wouldn't be available for Game 7. Coach Jim Montgomery shut down any speculation by naming his starter early, going back to Bishop who is sporting a solid .929 save percentage in the postseason.
