Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes Tuesday
Bishop will tend the twine for Tuesday's home clash with Los Angeles, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop is struggling through a three-game losing streak, during which he has posted a disastrous 3.82 GAA and .874 save percentage. Presumptive opposing netminder Jonathan Quick, per Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times, isn't performing at his best either, so this game could be the key to getting back on track for one of these two all-star caliber goalies.
