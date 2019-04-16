Stars' Ben Bishop: Between pipes Wednesday

Bishop will guard the cage at home for Wednesday's Game 4 matchup with Nashville, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop faced his lightest workload of the postseason in Game 3, as he only saw 28 shots, but still gave up a series-high three goals. The veteran netminder has been on the wrong side of a one-goal game in each of his previous two outings and will likely need to give up two or fewer goals if he wants to walk away with a victory in Game 4.