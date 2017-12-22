Stars' Ben Bishop: Blanks Blackhawks for third shutout

Bishop stopped all 24 shots he faced in Thursday's win over Chicago.

Bishop has been inconsistent this season, but this marked his third shutout with Dallas. While he's been up-and-down recently, the 31-year-old reminded fantasy goers of his potential Thursday. His 14-9-2 record and .911 save percentage are nothing special, but Bishop looked great against the Flyers and Blackhawks and is worth a look in all settings.

