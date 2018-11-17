Stars' Ben Bishop: Blanks Bruins for second shutout
Bishop stopped all 23 shots he faced in Friday's 1-0 overtime win over the Bruins.
The 31-year-old had allowed 11 goals over his last three starts, but he shook off that poor form to record his second shutout of the season. Bishop now boasts a .920 save percentage through 13 games to go along with a solid 7-5-1 record.
