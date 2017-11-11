Stars' Ben Bishop: Blanks Islanders in blowout win

Bishop needed to make just 14 saves to earn his first shutout of the season during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

There has been little game-to-game consistency from Bishop through his first 13 starts, but with a 7-4 record, .915 save percentage and 2.48 GAA, his numbers have been serviceable in the majority of fantasy settings. The Stars are playing better team defense to start 2017-18, so Bishop is in position to continue being a strong asset. Additionally, there's a chance he's undervalued in some circles, so tabling buy-low offers could pay off.