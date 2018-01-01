Stars' Ben Bishop: Blanks Sharks in blowout win
Bishop saved all 26 shots he faced during Sunday's 6-0 win over San Jose.
Bishop entered with a jaw-dropping 12-3-1 record, .929 save percentage and 2.08 GAA at home this season, and those marks only improved after Sunday's shutout. There are still some wrinkles to iron out on the road (4-7-1, .890 and 3.37), but when the American receives the starting nod at American Airlines Center, he should be viewed as a high-end option in all settings.
