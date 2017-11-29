Stars' Ben Bishop: Blanks Vegas with 34 saves
Bishop stopped all 34 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Bishop and Radek Faksa stole the show for the visitors, as the former notched his second shutout of the season while the latter provided all the offense with his first career hat trick. The veteran netminder now has wins in four of his past five appearances. Next on the schedule for Dallas is a home-and-home against Chicago which kicks off Thursday on the road before going back to the Lone Star State on Saturday.
