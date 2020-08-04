Bishop allowed four goals on 32 shots Monday in a 5-3 round-robin loss against Vegas.

Bishop and the Stars were 10 minutes away from victory when a 3-1 lead stunningly turned into a two-goal defeat. Mark Stone, Nate Schmidt and William Carrier each beat Bishop in a five-minute span to give the Golden Knight's a 4-3 lead, and William Karlsson sealed the deal with a late empty-netter. Bishop will look to tighten things up Wednesday against Colorado.