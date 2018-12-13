Bishop allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

After a really strong start to December, Bishop has taken a turn for the worst, yielding eight goals in his last two starts. On Wednesday, he had a two-goal lead, but the Ducks scored the final five goals of the night, including an empty-netter to seal the victory. Even still, Bishop is 10-7-1 with a solid numbers -- a .921 save percentage and a 2.43 GAA.