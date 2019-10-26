Stars' Ben Bishop: Blue-paint bound Saturday
Bishop will protect the home cage for Saturday's game against the Penguins, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bishop has been stellar over the past week, notching two wins and allowing just one score in each game. The Penguins hung four goals on backup Anton Khudobin in earlier in the season, and now Bishop will get his crack at them. They're in a bit of a cold spell, though, losing three straight outings and lighting the lamp just four times in the process.
