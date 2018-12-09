Stars' Ben Bishop: Blue-paint bound Sunday
Bishop will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop is coming off a phenomenal effort where he turned aside 41 of 43 shots to beat the Sharks. He'll now square off against the Golden Knights, who will be playing for the second straight day. Bishop is a solid option as he's been one of the most-consistent goalies in the league with a .927 save percentage and 2.23 GAA en route to a 10-5-1 record.
