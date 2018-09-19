Bishop will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Blues, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop is finally healthy from a knee injury he suffered late last season, and he'll be looking to strut his stuff against the team that drafted him in 2005. The 31-year-old isn't slowing down, as he recorded a .916 save percentage and 2.49 GAA in 53 games last season. It could be a favorable matchup against the Blues, who are looking to get their young prospects plenty of action while starting their backup goalie, Chad Johnson.