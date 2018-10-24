Bishop earned his first win in four starts by stopping 31 of 33 shots Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

Bishop was a hard-luck loser last week against Minnesota, when he conceded just two goals but still couldn't get a victory. This time, his offense did its job and he was deservedly rewarded for his second straight sharp outing. Other than outings against Ottawa and Toronto, both of whom rank in the top five in the league in goals per game, Bishop has been outstanding this year, ceding just five goals against 131 shots in those contests. He's not facing a top offense again until Nov. 1 against the Maple Leafs, so start him with confidence for the next week.