Bishop came on in relief of a struggling Anton Khudobin in Saturday's 6-4 road loss to the Avalanche, allowing two goals on 16 shots between the second and third period.

Bishop was pressed into duty with the Stars down 3-0, but the team would rally behind him and end up tying the game at four goals apiece late in the third period. However, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog was able to put some lumber on an Erik Johnson point shot for a greasy goal against Bishop, and then superstar Nathan MacKinnon provided the dagger with the net empty. The brawny backstop shouldn't see too many more relief appearances considering Khudobin rarely gets rattled in the cage. In fact, this was the first relief appearance of the season for Bishop compared to his 19 starts.