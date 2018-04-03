Stars' Ben Bishop: Campaign officially comes to a close
As expected, Bishop (lower body) didn't travel for a three-game road trip and will officially be out for the rest of the season, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Dallas-Ft. Worth reports.
A recent report on Bishop implied that he'd miss the final three games of the regular season, and now that's been corroborated since he did, in fact, miss the charter to San Jose to kick off the trip. The American netminder finishes with a 26-17-5 record to supplement a 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage; those figures were slightly weaker than his career average between the Blues, Senators, Lightning and Kings. Barring a setback, he'll open the 2018-19 campaign as the starting netminder for the Stars -- it'll be the Kari Lehtonen show for the rest of this season.
